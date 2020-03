Clint Black performs “Killin’ Time” during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Star Casino says tonight’s show for Clint Black at the Kansas Star Arena has been postponed.

New scheduled date will be September 5, 2020. Refunds will be made available to guests that aren’t able to attend the rescheduled dates at the original point of purchase

For more information on steps being taken at Kansas Star Casino regarding COVID-19 please visit: https://www.Kansasstarcasino.com/news/coronavirus