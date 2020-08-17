Harvey County: Cluster of 46 coronavirus cases at Bethel College

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Health officials say they have found a cluster of coronavirus cases at the Bethel College campus in North Newton.

The Harvey County Health Department says 482 people have been tested. Of those, 46 have been confirmed as having COVID-19. Some test results are still pending.

The college requires all students, faculty, staff and administrators to be tested as a precaution. That is when the cluster was identified.

Bethel also requires daily temperature checks, health status monitoring through a self-screening app, and individuals to wear a face mask indoors and outdoors on the campus.

“Mandatory testing during reopening is an effective way to assess the prevalence of COVID-19 in our student and employee population at the start of the semester,” said Bethel College President Jon Gering in a news release.

The people who have tested positive are self-isolating, either at their on-campus housing or their permanent residence. The Bethel Emergency Response Team and the Harvey County Health Department will monitor them regularly and will follow up on all their close contacts.

Some of the confirmed cases reside out-of-county or out-of-state when the college is not in session. However, these individuals will be included in Harvey County’s COVID-19 statistics, as Harvey County is their current place of residence.

Those who want more information can visit BethelKS.edu.

