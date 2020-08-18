Cluster of coronavirus cases found at K-State fraternity

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department announced Tuesday it is monitoring two coronavirus outbreaks in the county.

The first one is at K-State’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity. A total of 13 fraternity members have tested positive for the virus.

Fraternity members and managers were instructed to follow procedures for outbreaks in group living quarters. You can find that information here.

The second outbreak is associated with the Blue Valley USD 384 School Board in Randolph. The health department said seven people including staff members and board members tested positive. Six of those people live in Riley County.

“Because we can isolate locations where staff have been, we can deep clean those areas,” said Blue Valley Superintendent John Cox in a news release. “We will continue to have athletic practices as long as it is safe to do so. Coaches are asked to continue with the safety protocols and procedures they have been using.”

LATEST STORIES: