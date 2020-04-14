Cluster of coronavirus cases found at Sedgwick County long-term care facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) says it is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases at a long-term care facility, but officials are not naming the facility.

This is the fifth cluster identified in the county. The others are three churches and one business.

The county says it cannot identify the places because of privacy laws and concerns, unless there is a risk to the public.

Clusters are two or more non-household COVID-19 cases identified in a certain time frame and place.

Sedgwick County is recommending that when a long-term care facility has a positive case of COVID-19, the facility should isolate any people with symptoms and monitor all residents and staff.

The facility should also not allow visitors and should cancel any group activities.

County health employees work with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

Sedgwick County says it had 199 cases of coronavirus as of noon Monday. The state health department listed Sedgwick County with 200 cases, but Sedgwick County says the state’s numbers included a duplicate.

