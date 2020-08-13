Co-teaching in a global pandemic – South Gray teachers team up to keep students learning

MONTEZUMA, Kan. (KSNW) – Safety protocols have increased in school districts across the nation. but what happens if a teacher were to get quarantined? One western Kansas school is taking steps to keep their students learning.

It’s a teaching model that nearly 129 school districts across the state have implemented into their classrooms.

Co-teaching is the pairing of two teachers together in one classroom, sharing the responsibility of delivering instruction, lesson planning, and reflection.

It’s a collaboration of education and evidence-based, instructional learning.

At South Gray schools, teachers and paraeducators are teaming up and coordinating their curriculum to make sure their students still receive a quality education, even during a global pandemic.

“Not only the two teachers know exactly what’s supposed to go on, what’s expected, you also may have a paraeducator who knows what’s expected. So we’re not completely minus a teacher. We may have to make adaptations, but the learning continues,” said Mindy Applegate, TASN Co-Teaching State Trainer.

The ELA and social studies teacher have worked to bring their classes together as one.

“She’s familiar with my standards, I’m familiar with her standards, so one of us would be able to just completely take over and be able to teach the class,” said Kelly Clark, South Gray Junior High ELA Teacher.

Adding literature and writing standards to social studies lessons.

While one teacher delivers instruction, the other walks throughout the classroom, monitors students’ progress, and answers any questions.

“They’re taking the information they learn in one classroom and apply it in the other,” said Mindy Stilwell, South Gray Junior High Social Studies Teacher.

The district says it has doubled the amount of face-to-face time students have had with their teachers.

“They get to enjoy the peer models in their classroom. It looks more like real-life for them,” said Applegate.

They say the student’s ability to retain the material has been the biggest surprise. It has increased their student engagement, improved their classroom community, and has enabled whole group instruction to be provided while meeting the needs of individual students.

It has also benefitted the teachers.

“It encourages teachers to share expertise while providing one another support,” said Clark. “I think if we’re growing as teachers, our students are just going to grow as well.”

The school system says the co-teaching has allowed them to fulfill their mission of educating all students for tomorrow’s challenges and has given them a chance to close any learning gaps students may face, due to the pandemic.

