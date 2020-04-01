Coffey County reports first coronavirus death

BURLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 90-year-old woman in Coffey County has died one day after testing positive for COVID-19.

The woman died Tuesday after testing positive Monday. The health department says she was one of the 24 people at a Burlington nursing home that tested positive for the virus.

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes to the family, friends, and caregivers,” said Dr. John, Shell, the county health officer, in a statement. “This is the announcement that we’d sincerely hoped would never be necessary.”

Health officials are contacting people who had close contact with her. They will be isolated or quarantined at home and monitored for symptoms.

LATEST STORIES: