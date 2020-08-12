Colby Public Schools issues warning on possible coronavirus exposure

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) — USD 315/Colby Public Schools warned via its Facebook page Wednesday students and parents may have been exposed to COVID-19 from attending an Aug. 6 middle school volleyball/football concussion video meeting.

The school district stated that one or more individuals who attended the CHS football meeting on August 6 have tested positive for COVID-19..

“The health department will notify individuals considered to be in close contact with those who have tested positive and provide guidance,” the school district announced on its Facebook page.

