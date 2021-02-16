Cold prompts cancellation of Kansas COVID-19 vaccine clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeast Kansas county health department has canceled a clinic for giving COVID-19 vaccines because of below-zero winter temperatures.

The Shawnee County Health Department in Topeka also cited the possibility of rolling electricity blackouts in canceling the Tuesday clinic at Agriculture Hall, an older exhibition building near the city’s largest arena and convention center.

But electric provider Evergy later announced that blackouts used to limit the demand on its system had been suspended Tuesday morning.

Spokesman Craig Barnes said the county health department will open its planned vaccination clinic Thursday three hours early to allow people who’d planned to get shots Tuesday to still get them.