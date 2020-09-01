Colleges, public schools battle COVID-19 as classes resume

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas athletes must play without fans, Kansas State University is battling four new coronavirus outbreaks and a Topeka-area school district has halted in-person classes just days into the fall semester.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has reported 19 coronavirus clusters tied to colleges and five connected to public schools since the start of the academic year.

The University of Kansas said Monday that athletes will play without fans at least through September.

That announcement came as compulsory testing of students arriving on campus uncovered 474 positive cases. There’s a 10% positivity rate among sorority and fraternity members tested so far.

