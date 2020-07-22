Commission votes to accept KDHE grant for health department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to accept a Kansas Department of Health and Environment grant for $1,345,604.

The grant was awarded by KDHE because the county hit 830 COVID-19 cases on June 19.

The KDHE received more than $9 million from the Department of Health and Human Services. It’s to be used to help local health departments deal with an increase in cases. Sedgwick County’s case count back in June made the county eligible for the money.

The Sedgwick County Health Department plans to use the money to continue to expand testing and contact tracing, as well as fund 20 positions to help with testing and contact tracing. The positions would continue to be paid through the end of year and into 2021.

