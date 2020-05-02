Commissioner, police chief address enforcement for businesses

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Commission voted on Friday to remove the website and phone number used to report violations.

“We have a lot of empathy for people who are going through a difficult time,” says Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

Since the stay-at-home order was enacted in Sedgwick County, officials say 162 letters have been sent out for non-compliance, but there have been no arrests or incidents according to county officials. The wait to open for many businesses continues, but it comes with understanding from the county commission and police chief.

“The reality is is that life has to go on,” says Ramsay. “We have many different responsibilities in police work and discretion is a big part of what we do. This country works because people generally follow the rules and with this order what we have seen all along is that the majority of people follow the rules.”

The rules and laws remain the same, but commissioners in Sedgwick County voted Friday that the use of a recent website to report business owners who may not be in compliance will no longer be necessary.

“It is just not the American way to where you call in and report your neighbor,” Commissioner David Dennis explains.

If the health department finds that businesses are not in compliance, they will send a letter with the goal to educate and not prosecute.

“What we want really is very simple, we want people to stay safe,” says Dennis.

It may mean businesses taking matters into their own hands, otherwise known as backdoor barbers, but Chief Ramsay says while his officers are to enforce the law they are focused on decreasing crime and not arresting business owners.

“Our goal is voluntary compliance,” says Ramsay. “We are not looking to hammer someone who is struggling to get by. We are working on education and voluntary compliance.”

County officials say if you have a complaint about business owners not following the order call the governor’s office and not 911.

