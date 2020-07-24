Click here for coronavirus updates

Commissioners to hold special meeting today related to public health order

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The Board of Sedgwick County Commissioners will hold a special meeting related to the public health order at 1 p.m. today, Friday, July 24.

The meeting will be streamed live online via YouTube Live and Sedgwick County Government’s Facebook page. A recording will be added to the county’s website following the meeting.

KSN will provide a stream right here on our website.

Earlier this week, Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County’s health officer, signed a new order to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 as a result of continued increases in COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County, which is outpacing the state of Kansas and national numbers. The order limits gatherings and closes bars or clubs.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories