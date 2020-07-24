Commissioners to hold special meeting today related to public health order

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The Board of Sedgwick County Commissioners will hold a special meeting related to the public health order at 1 p.m. today, Friday, July 24.

The meeting will be streamed live online via YouTube Live and Sedgwick County Government’s Facebook page. A recording will be added to the county’s website following the meeting.

KSN will provide a stream right here on our website.

Earlier this week, Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County’s health officer, signed a new order to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 as a result of continued increases in COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County, which is outpacing the state of Kansas and national numbers. The order limits gatherings and closes bars or clubs.

