Concerns over the lack of demand for COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department has given nearly 104,000 doses this year. Nearly 5,000 of those came in on Monday.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said they can vaccinate even more residents now, but people are not signing up.

Less than a week after Sedgwick County opened the vaccine up to thousands of more people, appointments are not full.

“It’s a little bit concerning, it’s a little bit disappointing and surprising,” said Byrne.

Byrne said she thinks fear is keeping people away.

“Get the vaccine, it’s been around for a while, and there is very little we have had to use the Epi-pen on two out of almost 100,000 doses here, so it is very safe,” Byrne said.

With extra doses on hand, Sedgwick county is working with about 90 community partners, so it’s relatively easy to get a shot.

“We’re transferring vaccine and doing partner clinics and mobile clinics to get the vaccine and people’s arms — so I think people would be surprised at how many options there are in the community,” said Byrne.

People can even go to their grocery stores for the vaccine. Leeker’s Family Foods in Park City has vaccinated 275 people since last week.

“We got most of our patients have been from the north end in Wichita, Park City, Valley Center area — so far we have only done them here in Park City,” said Chris Steindler, the owner of Leeker’s Family Foods.

The pharmacy is teaming up with Valley Center to bring even more shots to the north part of the county.

“I think it just makes it more likely for people to get the vaccine. The easier you can make it for anybody, the more likely they are to do it,” said Steindler.

To schedule a vaccine in Sedgwick County, click here.