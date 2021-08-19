Concert venue in Lawrence to require proof of vaccination to attend shows

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A popular concert venue in Lawrence decided to take strict precautions to keep guests and performers as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liberty Hall announced Wednesday that it would begin to require patrons and staff to show proof of full vaccination to enter the facility for any live event. Full vaccination means that it’s been at least two weeks since the your Johnson and Johnson shot, or two weeks after the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Liberty Hall said it made the decision because of the rapid spread of the Delta variant and the increase in overall COVID-19 cases.

“The live event industry just emerged from its worst year on record.” Dean Edington, General Manager of Liberty Hall, said. “Many famous (and infamous) venues didn’t get out alive and may never reopen. Luckily, the Hall survived through sheer will of the staff, and if we can’t curb this thing, it’s all going to be for nothing.”

The venue said each person needs to show a vaccine card plus a matching ID to enter the building. Proof of vaccination can be a physical paper copy or a snapshot on your mobile device, along with a matching photo ID.

The policy took effect immediately and will be in place for the foreseeable future, according to Liberty Hall.

The vaccination policy will be enforced for the first time on August 22 for the “Between the Buried and Me” concert.

The Hall said full refunds will be provided for anyone who bought tickets to the show but can’t attend because of the new vaccination requirement.