Confirmed COVID-19 case at Hutchinson Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WDAF) – The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) announced today that one staff member at Hutchinson Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

It is the seventh KDOC facility with a confirmed case, with the first cases reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, Wichita Work Release Facility, Topeka Correctional Facility, Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, El Dorado Correctional Facility and Ellsworth Correctional Facility.

The staff member at Hutchinson Correctional Facility is a male over the age of 20. In order to protect the identity of the person, no other information will be released. Mandatory mask protocol for staff was implemented at the facility on July 3 and on July 6 for residents.

The KDOC has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on next steps to address these circumstances. As a result of that consultation with KDHE, the following steps were implemented:

The living unit where the staff member worked will quarantine in place for a minimum of 14 days

Testing of the living unit will be conducted

Contact tracing was conducted to determine who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual

KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“We know that our battle with this virus is far from over as positive cases in our state are continuing to rise,” Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda said. “We know far more about COVID-19 today than we did three months ago so we are very hopeful that the risk to any others is low. We will continue to diligently monitor those within our care for symptoms.”

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

