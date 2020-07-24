Confirmed COVID-19 cases at Hutchinson and El Dorado Correctional Facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNSW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that one resident at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) and five residents at the El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) have tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident at HCF is a male over the age of 20. The EDCF residents are all males over the ages of 30, 40, 50, 50 and 70. All men are asymptomatic. In order to protect their identities, no other information will be released. Mandatory mask protocol for staff and residents was implemented on July 3.

KDOC stated earlier in the month, one staff member at both HCF and EDCF were identified as positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing occurred and mass testing took place of the living units that had been exposed to the identified staff members. At HCF, 158 residents were tested. At EDCF, 400 residents were tested.

The KDOC said they have been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on next steps and have implemented the following guidelines set forth by them, including:

All six men and an additional four EDCF men, who were roommates of those who tested positive, were moved to Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) to be in a more modern facility that is better equipped to control the spread of the virus

Additional testing will take place at both HCF and EDCF as we continue to work to control the spread

KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

These 10 men plus one from Norton Correctional Facility (NCF) are in an isolation unit by themselves at LCF.

The Hutchinson Correctional Facility is Kansas’ second-oldest prison and houses 1,884 men. Formerly known as the Kansas State Industrial Reformatory, the facility has three buildings including the Central (all custody levels), East (low-medium custody) and South (minimum custody) units.

The 1,955 bed El Dorado Correctional Facility opened in 1991 and was expanded in 1995 and 2001. The facility is designed for maximum- and medium-custody residents and to serve as the Reception and Diagnostic Unit (RDU) for all adult males sentenced to KDOC.

