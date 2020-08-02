Congressman Ron Estes tours WAVE during Wichita stop, talks RESTART act

WICHITA, Kan.. (KWSN) – Rep. Ron Estes made a visit to Wichita Saturday to tour local independent entertainment venue WAVE and to discuss the RESTART Act and its importance in keeping Kansas businesses open.

The RESTART act is built to help independent music venues and restaurants by extending the paycheck protection program, assist with rent, utilities, mortgage payments, and more. Estes said coming up with a solution is crucial to keep businesses open.

“It’s a bill that enables independent venues and restaurants to get support. Because it’s going to be a long period of time, an extended period of time into late 2021 by most estimates, in order to get events started back up again,” Rep. Estes said. “We have to get through the health issues. We’ve got to get to where people are willing able to come back out again.”

“As long as they’re doing safe procedures, following the CDC guidelines so that we can get businesses open safely, schools, protect customers, protect school kids, teachers and employees,” Estes said.

Estes believes supporting the RESTART act will improvements the entertainment business affected during the pandemic.

LATEST STORIES: