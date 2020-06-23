Connies Mexico Cafe temporarily closes following employee testing positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Connie’s Mexico Cafe has temporarily closed starting today following an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said, “the safety of our customers and employees is of the highest priority. While none of the other Connie’s employees are symptomatic, out of an abundance of caution- we are closing temporarily so that our entire staff can be tested. We are working closely and following health department requirements.”

The restaurant said they will continue to do an intense cleaning, require tests for employees, and ensure employees wear masks.

