More contact tracers for COVID-19 on the way for Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Contact tracing has been very effective in Sedgwick County. The health department has 14 on the job, and 10 more are on the way.

“So when someone tests positive, the investigator contacts them and begins tracking where they were two days prior to symptom onset,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.

Byrne says they are adding 10 more to a staff that has enjoyed a lot of success in identifying all those in contact with a COVID-19 person.

Kaylee Hervey is one who does the investigation and research.

“So we work in teams,” said Hervey, who is now epidemiology manager for contact tracing in the county. “And they really worked well together and that system has smoothed out a lot of our processes.”

Hervey says one case investigator is paired with a contact tracer and the work begins.

“Once we identify someone, we have to find all the contacts, had close contact with that person,” said Hervey. “And we can really handle about 40 cases a day and not be too stressed.”

Hervey says the county has used contact tracing for some time. It’s been used for cases of chickenpox or whooping cough, and it’s a system that helps slow the spread of disease.

“The electronic system we use to contact those we are tracing is a system from the National Association of City and County Health Organizations,” said Hervey. “It was originally a survey, (system) but it really works well with contact tracing.”

Hervey said they check in daily with those in the system who have had contact with a COVID-19 patient. Through texts and emails, those in the system can tell health officials if they are experiencing any symptoms.

Health Director Byrne says with the state opening up for business, it makes sense to expand if the need arises for more contact tracing.

“Just because we have begun to open things back up with some businesses returning that hadn’t been previously opened, it doesn’t mean that we should stop, in any way, contact tracing,” said Byrne.

LATEST STORIES: