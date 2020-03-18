Coronavirus cases continue to rise as testing supplies dwindle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As of Wednesday, March 18, 2020, there are 21 positive cases of the coronavirus in Kansas, and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman says he expects that number to continue going up.

Secretary Norman says that Kansas labs went from testing just a few people per day to now testing 150-200 people daily. This is putting a strain on available tests in Kansas. Norman says the KDHE labs have about 500 tests currently left, but with nearly 200 people being tested each day, those will quickly run out. More testing supplies are expected to be coming soon, with Senator Moran requesting federal assistance to get supplies to the state.

Johnson County has 11 positive cases of the coronavirus and is expected to be community spread. This means that the positive cases were not all contracted from out-of-state or out-of-the-country, but rather from contact with infected people in the county. Because of this, KDHE is limiting tests for people in Johnson County. Only those with severe symptoms will be tested, those with mild symptoms will be asked to quarantine. All other Kansas counties are still testing anyone with coronavirus symptoms.

“If we don’t follow the public health guidelines for the management in community transmission, counties or states, then what we’ll do is absolutely burn through all of our testing supplies, because we will not have enough to do that,” explained Secretary Norman.

Secretary Norman says it is important, now more than ever, for people to practice social distancing and staying home, when possible.

“We had just a few cases, and now we’re in the low 20s, I think that we’re going to have more cases,” said Norma. “I hope the things we’re doing with restaurants and gatherings and meetings and travel restrictions, I hope those things will put a lid on it.”

Secretary Norman said he expects the number of positive cases could jump up to 100 in the coming weeks.

Kansas is anticipating $5.9 million in funding from the CDC to help fight the coronavirus. Secretary Norman says he is unsure of when the state will receive that money.

LATEST STORIES: