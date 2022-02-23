WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state continues to see lower coronavirus numbers than it did just one month ago when it reached a high of 39,326 new cases. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 1,161 new cases in its Wednesday update. Of the more recent cases, 90 are the COVID-19 omicron variant, and only one is the delta variant.

The KDHE said 13 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, plus another 81 Kansans have been hospitalized with it in the past two days. In the 106 hospitals that reported number to the KDHE Tuesday, there are 428 COVID-19 patients:

  • 402 adult COVID-19 patients
  • 26 pediatric COVID-19 patients
  • 71 of the adult patients are in intensive care

Active coronavirus clusters

Every Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. This week there are 256 active clusters, 85 fewer than last week. Some places that have seen a significant drop in active clusters are schools and long-term care facilities.

  • Schools — 25 active clusters (down 16 from last week)
  • Long-term care facilities — 168 active clusters (down 46 from last week)
  • Day cares — 16 active clusters (down 10 from last week)

While people may want to know the name of the 256 locations with active clusters, the KDHE only names those with five or more current cases. This week, there are only 13 named locations.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

TypeFacilityCityCases in
last 14 days
Group livingStarkey Inc.Wichita11
Long-term care facilitiesAscension Living Via Christi VillageHays5
Azria Health OlatheOlathe6
Brookdale Senior LivingMcPherson8
Delmar Gardens of Overland ParkOverland Park12
Garden TerraceOverland Park9
Park West Plaza Assisted LivingWichita5
Spring Hill Care and RehabSpring Hill18
Sunrise of LenexaLenexa8
Tanglewood Health and RehabilitationTopeka7
The Healthcare Resort Assisted LivingTopeka9
Villa St. FrancisOlathe9
Village ShalomOverland Park10
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The number of Kansans getting vaccinated has also dropped in the last couple of months. In the past two days, KDHE reports 4,932 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered:

  • 1,300 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 1,637 got their second dose
  • 1,995 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 66.03% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 57.11% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,935
Anderson2,094
Atchison4,233
Barber1,031
Barton6,455
Bourbon4,361
Brown2,665
Butler18,681
Chase671
Chautauqua834
Cherokee6,116
Cheyenne657
Clark490
Clay1,961
Cloud2,207
Coffey2,389
Comanche438
Cowley10,030
Crawford11,786
Decatur610
Dickinson4,766
Doniphan2,426
Douglas24,600
Edwards559
Elk566
Ellis7,095
Ellsworth2,017
Finney11,173
Ford10,563
Franklin6,877
Geary9,121
Gove787
Graham561
Grant2,188
Gray1,226
Greeley332
Greenwood1,776
Hamilton461
Harper1,638
Harvey9,477
Haskell964
Hodgeman408
Jackson3,861
Jefferson4,716
Jewell783
Johnson143,482
Kearny1,232
Kingman1,942
Kiowa667
Labette6,562
Lane294
Leavenworth19,095
Lincoln613
Linn2,805
Logan836
Lyon9,896
Marion3,301
Marshall2,538
McPherson7,723
Meade1,213
Miami7,674
Mitchell1,421
Montgomery9,372
Morris1,494
Morton619
Nemaha3,222
Neosho5,091
Ness778
Norton2,145
Osage3,877
Osborne786
Ottawa1,190
Pawnee2,110
Phillips1,353
Pottawatomie5,650
Pratt1,918
Rawlins677
Reno18,426
Republic1,341
Rice2,571
Riley13,262
Rooks1,345
Rush807
Russell1,866
Saline14,018
Scott1,271
Sedgwick143,994
Seward6,911
Shawnee47,698
Sheridan784
Sherman1,488
Smith642
Stafford1,128
Stanton432
Stevens1,454
Sumner5,591
Thomas2,359
Trego747
Wabaunsee1,619
Wallace434
Washington1,388
Wichita493
Wilson2,785
Woodson786
Wyandotte46,438
Beaver, OK946
Harper, OK700
Kay, OK11,999
Texas, OK5,944

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 23, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Feb. 23, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health