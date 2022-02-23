WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state continues to see lower coronavirus numbers than it did just one month ago when it reached a high of 39,326 new cases. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 1,161 new cases in its Wednesday update. Of the more recent cases, 90 are the COVID-19 omicron variant, and only one is the delta variant.

The KDHE said 13 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, plus another 81 Kansans have been hospitalized with it in the past two days. In the 106 hospitals that reported number to the KDHE Tuesday, there are 428 COVID-19 patients:

402 adult COVID-19 patients

26 pediatric COVID-19 patients

71 of the adult patients are in intensive care

Active coronavirus clusters

Every Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. This week there are 256 active clusters, 85 fewer than last week. Some places that have seen a significant drop in active clusters are schools and long-term care facilities.

Schools — 25 active clusters (down 16 from last week)

Long-term care facilities — 168 active clusters (down 46 from last week)

Day cares — 16 active clusters (down 10 from last week)

While people may want to know the name of the 256 locations with active clusters, the KDHE only names those with five or more current cases. This week, there are only 13 named locations.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

Type Facility City Cases in

last 14 days Group living Starkey Inc. Wichita 11 Long-term care facilities Ascension Living Via Christi Village Hays 5 Azria Health Olathe Olathe 6 Brookdale Senior Living McPherson 8 Delmar Gardens of Overland Park Overland Park 12 Garden Terrace Overland Park 9 Park West Plaza Assisted Living Wichita 5 Spring Hill Care and Rehab Spring Hill 18 Sunrise of Lenexa Lenexa 8 Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation Topeka 7 The Healthcare Resort Assisted Living Topeka 9 Villa St. Francis Olathe 9 Village Shalom Overland Park 10 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The number of Kansans getting vaccinated has also dropped in the last couple of months. In the past two days, KDHE reports 4,932 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered:

1,300 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

1,637 got their second dose

1,995 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 66.03% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 57.11% have completed a vaccine series.