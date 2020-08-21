Coronavirus cases in Hays may be linked to weekend parties

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Ellis County Health Department says several people who have recently tested positive for the coronavirus were at parties and bars in Hays on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14 and 15.

Health officials wants people to know that if they were at the parties or bars between the hours of 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. either last Friday or Saturday, they may have come in contact with an individual who has tested positive.

The health department says those people should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Ellis County went from 153 positive cases a week ago to 179 today.

The Ellis County Health Department says people who have COVID-19 symptoms should isolate immediately and contact a health care provider or the Hays Med COVID Hotline at 877-261-7140.

Fort Hays State University students with coronavirus symptoms should contact the student health center at 785-628-4293.

