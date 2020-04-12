Coronavirus cases in Kansas increase to 1,337 with 56 deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its coronavirus website Saturday to show there have been 1,337 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There were 1,268 as of Saturday.
The number of deaths in Kansas went from 55 Friday to now 56 deaths.
Hospitalizations from coronavirus are at 298 of 1,033.
The KDHE shows there have been 11,916 negative tests.
Saturday Sedgwick County reported 189 cases of COVID-19 up from 179 Friday. The county reported that 37 had recovered, and there were two deaths.
County Case Count
- Anderson County 1
- Atchison County 3
- Barber County 1
- Barton County 4
- Bourbon County 7
- Butler County 8
- Chautauqua County 3
- Cherokee County 6
- Clay County 1
- Cloud County 3
- Coffey County 38
- Cowley County 1
- Crawford County 4
- Doniphan County 1
- Douglas County 39
- Ellis County 1
- Finney County 15
- Ford County 13
- Franklin County 11
- Geary County 5
- Gove County 1
- Greenwood County 1
- Hamilton County 1
- Harvey County 4
- Jackson County 1
- Jefferson County 5
- Jewell County 3
- Johnson County 304
- Kearny County 1
- Labette County 18
- Leavenworth County 85
- Linn County 5
- Lyon County 27
- Marion County 3
- McPherson County 13
- Miami County 3
- Mitchell County 2
- Montgomery County 11
- Morris County 2
- Morton County 1
- Neosho County 2
- Osage County 4
- Osborne County 2
- Ottawa County 3
- Phillips County 1
- Pottawatomie County 5
- Pratt County 1
- Reno County 10
- Republic County 4
- Riley County 20
- Rooks County 2
- Saline County 9
- Scott County 1
- Sedgwick County 196
- Seward County 5
- Shawnee County 74
- Stafford County 1
- Stanton County 1
- Stevens County 2
- Sumner County 2
- Wabaunsee County 1
- Woodson County 3
- Wyandotte County 332
Totals 1,337
County list updated: Apr 12, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
