Coronavirus cases in Kansas increase to 1,337 with 56 deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its coronavirus website Saturday to show there have been 1,337 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There were 1,268 as of Saturday.

The number of deaths in Kansas went from 55 Friday to now 56 deaths.

Hospitalizations from coronavirus are at 298 of 1,033.

The KDHE shows there have been 11,916 negative tests.

Saturday Sedgwick County reported 189 cases of COVID-19 up from 179 Friday. The county reported that 37 had recovered, and there were two deaths.

County Case Count

Anderson County 1

Atchison County 3

Barber County 1

Barton County 4

Bourbon County 7

Butler County 8

Chautauqua County 3

Cherokee County 6

Clay County 1

Cloud County 3

Coffey County 38

Cowley County 1

Crawford County 4

Doniphan County 1

Douglas County 39

Ellis County 1

Finney County 15

Ford County 13

Franklin County 11

Geary County 5

Gove County 1

Greenwood County 1

Hamilton County 1

Harvey County 4

Jackson County 1

Jefferson County 5

Jewell County 3

Johnson County 304

Kearny County 1

Labette County 18

Leavenworth County 85

Linn County 5

Lyon County 27

Marion County 3

McPherson County 13

Miami County 3

Mitchell County 2

Montgomery County 11

Morris County 2

Morton County 1

Neosho County 2

Osage County 4

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 3

Phillips County 1

Pottawatomie County 5

Pratt County 1

Reno County 10

Republic County 4

Riley County 20

Rooks County 2

Saline County 9

Scott County 1

Sedgwick County 196

Seward County 5

Shawnee County 74

Stafford County 1

Stanton County 1

Stevens County 2

Sumner County 2

Wabaunsee County 1

Woodson County 3

Wyandotte County 332

Totals 1,337

County list updated: Apr 12, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES: