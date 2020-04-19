Coronavirus cases in Kansas increase to 1,849; Sedgwick County to 234

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state has graduated to 1,849, an increase of 59 since Saturday’s update.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released the latest numbers Sunday. The KDHE says 92 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

The Covid-19 Quick Stats report says that of 1,531 positive cases 390 have been hospitialized. The department also says 16,280 of those tested produced negative results.

Sedgwick County has had 234 positive cases according to KDHE. Sedgwick County is reporting 242 cases at the time of this writing.

Mental Health Support

COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.

Individuals may call (316) 660-1111 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

They’ll receive resources, coping skill ideas, and encouragement to keep doing what they need to do to stay healthy, emotionally and physically.

Residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis should call (316) 660-7500.

Donation Requests

If you are a business and would like to offer support/ donations to keep our public safety and healthcare workers safe, there is a list of ongoing needs at our website, www.sedgwickcounty.org.

Contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management at (316) 660-5959 to donate.

Atchison County: 4

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 5

Bourbon County: 7

Butler County: 11

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 7

Clay County: 2

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 45

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Dickinson County: 1

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 42

Ellis County: 4

Finney County: 25

Ford County: 84

Franklin County: 12

Geary County: 10

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 1

Hamilton County: 1

Harvey County: 5

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 6

Jewell County: 3

Johnson County: 358

Labette County: 20

Leavenworth County: 115

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 37

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 15

Miami County: 4

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 12

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 2

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 4

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 5

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 13

Republic County: 4

Riley County: 26

Rooks County: 3

Saline County: 15

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 231 (reported by Sedgwick County)

Seward County: 24

Shawnee County: 88

Sherman County: 1

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 3

Stevens County: 3

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 1

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 4

Wyandotte County: 400

Beaver County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 46

Texas County, OK: 9

County list updated: Apr 17, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

