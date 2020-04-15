Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus cases in Kansas jump 68 since Tuesday to 1,494 cases, 76 deaths total

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health said the state has had a total of 1,494 coronavirus cases. It is a jump of 68 new cases since Tuesday.

There have been 76 deaths, a jump of seven since Tuesday. There have been 342 total hospitalizations.

The state said 13,174 have tested negative.

  • Atchison County: 3
  • Barber County: 1
  • Barton County: 5
  • Bourbon County: 7
  • Butler County: 10
  • Chautauqua County: 3
  • Cherokee County: 7
  • Clay County: 1
  • Cloud County: 3
  • Coffey County: 45
  • Cowley County: 1
  • Crawford County: 4
  • Dickinson County: 1
  • Doniphan County: 1
  • Douglas County: 41
  • Ellis County: 4
  • Finney County: 17
  • Ford County: 32
  • Franklin County: 12
  • Geary County: 10
  • Gove County: 1
  • Greenwood County: 1
  • Hamilton County: 1
  • Harvey County: 5
  • Jackson County: 1
  • Jefferson County: 5
  • Jewell County: 3
  • Johnson County: 334
  • Labette County: 20
  • Leavenworth County: 93
  • Linn County: 5
  • Lyon County: 32
  • Marion County: 5
  • McPherson County: 14
  • Miami County: 4
  • Mitchell County: 2
  • Montgomery County: 11
  • Morris County: 2
  • Morton County: 1
  • Neosho County: 2
  • Osage County: 4
  • Osborne County: 2
  • Ottawa County: 3
  • Phillips County: 1
  • Pottawatomie County: 5
  • Pratt County: 1
  • Reno County: 13
  • Republic County: 4
  • Riley County: 22
  • Rooks County: 2
  • Saline County: 13
  • Scott County: 1
  • Sedgwick County: 209
  • Seward County: 7
  • Shawnee County: 811
  • Smith County: 1
  • Stafford County: 1
  • Stanton County: 2
  • Stevens County: 2
  • Sumner County: 2
  • Wabaunsee County: 1
  • Woodson County: 4
  • Wyandotte County: 363
  • Beaver County, OK: 1
  • Kay County, OK: 45
  • Texas County, OK: 9

County list updated: Apr 15, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

