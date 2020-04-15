Coronavirus cases in Kansas jump 68 since Tuesday to 1,494 cases, 76 deaths total

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health said the state has had a total of 1,494 coronavirus cases. It is a jump of 68 new cases since Tuesday.
There have been 76 deaths, a jump of seven since Tuesday. There have been 342 total hospitalizations.
The state said 13,174 have tested negative.
- Atchison County: 3
- Barber County: 1
- Barton County: 5
- Bourbon County: 7
- Butler County: 10
- Chautauqua County: 3
- Cherokee County: 7
- Clay County: 1
- Cloud County: 3
- Coffey County: 45
- Cowley County: 1
- Crawford County: 4
- Dickinson County: 1
- Doniphan County: 1
- Douglas County: 41
- Ellis County: 4
- Finney County: 17
- Ford County: 32
- Franklin County: 12
- Geary County: 10
- Gove County: 1
- Greenwood County: 1
- Hamilton County: 1
- Harvey County: 5
- Jackson County: 1
- Jefferson County: 5
- Jewell County: 3
- Johnson County: 334
- Labette County: 20
- Leavenworth County: 93
- Linn County: 5
- Lyon County: 32
- Marion County: 5
- McPherson County: 14
- Miami County: 4
- Mitchell County: 2
- Montgomery County: 11
- Morris County: 2
- Morton County: 1
- Neosho County: 2
- Osage County: 4
- Osborne County: 2
- Ottawa County: 3
- Phillips County: 1
- Pottawatomie County: 5
- Pratt County: 1
- Reno County: 13
- Republic County: 4
- Riley County: 22
- Rooks County: 2
- Saline County: 13
- Scott County: 1
- Sedgwick County: 209
- Seward County: 7
- Shawnee County: 811
- Smith County: 1
- Stafford County: 1
- Stanton County: 2
- Stevens County: 2
- Sumner County: 2
- Wabaunsee County: 1
- Woodson County: 4
- Wyandotte County: 363
- Beaver County, OK: 1
- Kay County, OK: 45
- Texas County, OK: 9
County list updated: Apr 15, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
