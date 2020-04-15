Coronavirus cases in Kansas jump 68 since Tuesday to 1,494 cases, 76 deaths total

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health said the state has had a total of 1,494 coronavirus cases. It is a jump of 68 new cases since Tuesday.

There have been 76 deaths, a jump of seven since Tuesday. There have been 342 total hospitalizations.

The state said 13,174 have tested negative.

For the latest information for the KDHE, click here.

Atchison County: 3

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 5

Bourbon County: 7

Butler County: 10

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 7

Clay County: 1

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 45

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Dickinson County: 1

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 41

Ellis County: 4

Finney County: 17

Ford County: 32

Franklin County: 12

Geary County: 10

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 1

Hamilton County: 1

Harvey County: 5

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 5

Jewell County: 3

Johnson County: 334

Labette County: 20

Leavenworth County: 93

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 32

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 14

Miami County: 4

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 11

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 1

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 4

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 5

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 13

Republic County: 4

Riley County: 22

Rooks County: 2

Saline County: 13

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 209

Seward County: 7

Shawnee County: 811

Smith County: 1

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 2

Stevens County: 2

Sumner County: 2

Wabaunsee County: 1

Woodson County: 4

Wyandotte County: 363

Beaver County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 45

Texas County, OK: 9

County list updated: Apr 15, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES: