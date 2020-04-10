Coronavirus cases in Kansas jump to 1,166 with 50 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its coronavirus website Friday to show there have been 1,166 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There were 1,106 as of Thursday.

The number of deaths in Kansas went from 42 Thursday to now 50 deaths .

Hospitalizations from coronavirus are at 274.

The KDHE shows there have been 10,248 negative tests.

Sedgwick County has 172 cases of COVID-19 up from 161 Thursday. The county on Thursday said 29 had recovered, and there were two deaths.

On Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., Governor Laura Kelly will hold her daily briefing. She will be joined by Jeff Zmuda, secretary of the Kansas Department of Corrections. He will most likely discuss the dozens of inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility who started a disturbance and refused to return to their cells as ordered. The Lansing prison has drawn attention recently amid the coronavirus crisis, with the corrections department reporting 14 staff and 12 inmates with confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, will also join the governor.

Atchison County: 2

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 4

Bourbon County: 7

Butler County: 8

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 5

Clay County: 1

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 36

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 38

Finney County: 12

Ford County: 2

Franklin County: 10

Geary County: 5

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 1

Harvey County: 4

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 5

Jewell County: 2

Johnson County: 252

Labette County: 11

Leavenworth County: 61

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 26

Marion County: 3

McPherson County: 13

Miami County: 3

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 11

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 1

Neosho County: 1

Osage County: 3

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Pottawatomie County: 5

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 10

Republic County: 3

Riley County: 20

Rooks County: 2

Saline County: 8

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 161

Seward County: 3

Shawnee County: 56

Stafford County: 1

Stevens County: 1

Sumner County: 2

Wabaunsee County: 1

Woodson County: 3

Wyandotte County: 272

Beaver County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 36

Texas County, OK: 3

County list updated: Apr 9, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

