Coronavirus cases in Kansas jump to 1,376 with 62 deaths, Sedgwick County at 200 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state has released the new coronavirus numbers. They show that as of noon Monday, there are 1,376 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kansas with 62 deaths.

Those numbers have increased from Sunday when there were 1,337 positive cases and 56 deaths.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows Sedgwick County with 200 cases, up from 196 cases Sunday.

Governor Laura Kelly and the head of the KDHE are scheduled to give a briefing on coronavirus in Kansas at 2:00 p.m. You can watch it here on KSN.com.

Anderson County: 1

Atchison County: 3

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 4

Bourbon County: 7

Butler County: 8

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 6

Clay County: 1

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 38

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 39

Ellis County: 1

Finney County: 15

Ford County: 13

Franklin County: 11

Geary County: 5

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 1

Hamilton County: 1

Harvey County: 4

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 5

Jewell County: 3

Johnson County: 304

Kearny County: 1

Labette County: 18

Leavenworth County: 85

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 27

Marion County: 3

McPherson County: 13

Miami County: 3

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 11

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 1

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 4

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 5

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 10

Republic County: 4

Riley County: 20

Rooks County: 2

Saline County: 9

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 196

Seward County: 5

Shawnee County: 74

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 1

Stevens County: 2

Sumner County: 2

Wabaunsee County: 1

Woodson County: 3

Wyandotte County: 332

Beaver County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 43

Texas County, OK: 3

County list updated: Apr 12, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

