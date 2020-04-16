Coronavirus cases in Kansas jump to 1,588 with 80 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas is now more than 1,500.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been 1,588 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. That’s an increase of 94 over Wednesday.

The number of statewide deaths linked to the coronavirus is 80. That’s four more than Wednesday.

The KDHE lists Sedgwick County as having 217 positive cases.

Governor Laura Kelly will give an update on the coronavirus in Kansas at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Delía García, secretary for the Kansas Department of Labor, and DeAngela Burns-Wallace, secretary for the Kansas Department of Administration, will join the governor.

Atchison County: 3

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 5

Bourbon County: 7

Butler County: 10

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 7

Clay County: 1

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 45

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Dickinson County: 1

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 42

Ellis County: 4

Finney County: 19

Ford County: 51

Franklin County: 12

Geary County: 10

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 1

Hamilton County: 1

Harvey County: 5

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 5

Jewell County: 3

Johnson County: 343

Labette County: 20

Leavenworth County: 114

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 37

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 15

Miami County: 4

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 11

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 2

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 4

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 5

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 13

Republic County: 4

Riley County: 24

Rooks County: 3

Saline County: 15

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 217

Seward County: 10

Shawnee County: 82

Smith County: 1

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 2

Stevens County: 3

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 1

Woodson County: 4

Wyandotte County: 379

Beaver County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 46

Texas County, OK: 9

County list updated: Apr 16, 2020

