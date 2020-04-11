Coronavirus cases in Kansas leap to 1,268 with 55 deaths

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its coronavirus website Saturday to show there have been 1,268 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There were 1,166 as of Friday.
The number of deaths in Kansas went from 50 Friday to now 55 deaths.
Hospitalizations from coronavirus are at 987.
The KDHE shows there have been 11,075 negative tests.
Late Friday, Sedgwick County reported 179 cases of COVID-19 up from 161 Thursday. The county reported that 32 had recovered, and there were two deaths.
Cases by County
- Anderson County: 1
- Atchison County: 3
- Barber County: 1
- Barton County: 4
- Bourbon County: 7
- Butler County: 8
- Chautauqua County: 3
- Cherokee County: 6
- Clay County: 1
- Cloud County: 3
- Coffey County: 38
- Cowley County: 1
- Crawford County: 4
- Doniphan County: 1
- Douglas County: 39
- Ellis County: 1
- Finney County: 15
- Ford County: 5
- Franklin County: 11
- Geary County: 5
- Gove County: 1
- Greenwood County: 1
- Hamilton County: 1
- Harvey County: 4
- Jackson County: 1
- Jefferson County: 5
- Jewell County: 2
- Johnson County: 283
- Labette County: 16
- Leavenworth County: 75
- Linn County: 5
- Lyon County: 26
- Marion County: 3
- McPherson County: 13
- Miami County: 3
- Mitchell County: 2
- Montgomery County: 14
- Morris County: 2
- Morton County: 1
- Neosho County: 2
- Osage County: 3
- Osborne County: 2
- Ottawa County: 3
- Phillips County: 1
- Pottawatomie County: 5
- Pratt County: 1
- Reno County: 10
- Republic County: 4
- Riley County: 20
- Rooks County: 2
- Saline County: 8
- Scott County: 1
- Sedgwick County: 191
- Seward County: 3
- Shawnee County: 73
- Stafford County: 1
- Stevens County: 2
- Sumner County: 2
- Wabaunsee County: 1
- Woodson County: 3
- Wyandotte County: 315
- Beaver County, OK: 1
- Kay County, OK: 42
- Texas County, OK: 3
County list updated: Apr 11, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
