Coronavirus cases jump to 168 in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said coronavirus cases in Kansas jumped to 168 as of 2 p.m. with three deaths. It is according to their website. On Wednesday, there were 126 cases, a 42 case jump.

The KDHE says most of the cases are in Johnson, Douglas, Leavenworth, Sedgwick and Wyandotte. There are 78 women and 90 men diagnosed.

Positive Case Information County

Bourbon 1

Mitchell 2

Butler 3

Morris 2

Cherokee 2

Neosho 1

Crawford 3**

Pottawatomie 1

Doniphan 1

Reno 5

Douglas 13*

Riley 1

Franklin 1

Sedgwick 16

Jackson 1

Shawnee 4

Johnson 59

Sumner 1

Leavenworth 12

Woodson 1

Linn 4

Wyandotte 34

Lyon 3

*Ford and Miami Counties reported positive cases in out-of-state residents. **1 case in Douglas and 2 cases in Crawford are presumptive positive at a reference lab, but were not confirmed through the KDHE lab, so they are included in the county numbers, but not in the overall state total or demographics at this time.

