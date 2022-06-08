WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Kansas has increased by 4,706 since last Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the seven-day average of new cases is 538, increasing 179 over last week. The KDHE tests some of the coronavirus cases for variants. Since last Wednesday, there have been 100 more BA.2 stealth omicron variant cases. Of those, 29 of the new cases are in Sedgwick County.

The KDHE reports three more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,946.

There are currently 130 Kansans hospitalized with COVID-19:

  • 125 adults
  • 5 children
  • 20 of the adults are in intensive care

Since the pandemic began, the KDHE has been tracking Kansas children diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome associated with COVID-19 (MIS-C). This week, the number of MIS-C cases went from 30 to 49.

KSN News asked a KDHE spokesperson why the number jumped by 19 in one week when it usually only increases by one over several weeks. He said, “Due to reconciliation of 2021 data and data from medical records becoming available, a number of new cases of MIS-C have been identified.”

The state reports almost 16,000 Kansans got vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past seven days:

  • 2,270 got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 2,444 got the second dose
  • 11,285 got their third dose

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 67.40% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 58.93% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen4,049
Anderson2,183
Atchison4,400
Barber1,052
Barton6,571
Bourbon4,438
Brown2,772
Butler19,361
Chase681
Chautauqua849
Cherokee6,252
Cheyenne660
Clark505
Clay2,009
Cloud2,231
Coffey2,453
Comanche443
Cowley10,282
Crawford12,213
Decatur628
Dickinson4,882
Doniphan2,479
Douglas27,862
Edwards563
Elk574
Ellis7,238
Ellsworth2,025
Finney11,362
Ford10,683
Franklin7,111
Geary9,389
Gove812
Graham583
Grant2,216
Gray1,245
Greeley333
Greenwood1,824
Hamilton464
Harper1,675
Harvey9,773
Haskell973
Hodgeman418
Jackson3,969
Jefferson4,895
Jewell794
Johnson153,110
Kearny1,248
Kingman2,000
Kiowa689
Labette6,699
Lane300
Leavenworth20,037
Lincoln626
Linn2,882
Logan857
Lyon10,335
Marion3,391
Marshall2,581
McPherson7,953
Meade1,225
Miami8,067
Mitchell1,438
Montgomery9,508
Morris1,522
Morton626
Nemaha3,281
Neosho5,220
Ness782
Norton2,159
Osage4,011
Osborne814
Ottawa1,219
Pawnee2,176
Phillips1,365
Pottawatomie5,888
Pratt1,953
Rawlins688
Reno18,781
Republic1,361
Rice2,636
Riley13,882
Rooks1,393
Rush817
Russell1,893
Saline14,301
Scott1,289
Sedgwick147,134
Seward6,932
Shawnee49,782
Sheridan793
Sherman1,529
Smith647
Stafford1,167
Stanton431
Stevens1,474
Sumner5,789
Thomas2,476
Trego791
Wabaunsee1,659
Wallace440
Washington1,420
Wichita501
Wilson2,839
Woodson805
Wyandotte48,047

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated June 8, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated June 3, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control