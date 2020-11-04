Coronavirus cluster confirmed at Newton High School

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Health Department says it is investigating a cluster of five positive coronavirus cases at Newton High School.

The five people who tested positive are students. They are in home isolation. People who had close contact with them have been notified and are in quarantine.

Health officials are trying to see if there is any known connected source of exposure.

“We take this very seriously,” USD 373 Superintendent Fred Van Ranken said in a news release. “We work with the Health Department to conduct contact tracing, and will continue to implement plans to keep our students and staff safe.”

The high school is in its hybrid learning model through Nov. 13.

The district has several safety precautions in place in the school buildings, including requiring people to wear masks, additional cleaning of high-touch areas, temperature checks, social distancing when possible, and hybrid and remote learning.

The health department says the cluster will be considered active until there are 28 consecutive days – two incubation periods – without positive cases.

