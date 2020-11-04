Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus cluster confirmed at Newton High School

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Health Department says it is investigating a cluster of five positive coronavirus cases at Newton High School.

The five people who tested positive are students. They are in home isolation. People who had close contact with them have been notified and are in quarantine.

Health officials are trying to see if there is any known connected source of exposure.

“We take this very seriously,” USD 373 Superintendent Fred Van Ranken said in a news release. “We work with the Health Department to conduct contact tracing, and will continue to implement plans to keep our students and staff safe.”

The high school is in its hybrid learning model through Nov. 13.

The district has several safety precautions in place in the school buildings, including requiring people to wear masks, additional cleaning of high-touch areas, temperature checks, social distancing when possible, and hybrid and remote learning.

The health department says the cluster will be considered active until there are 28 consecutive days – two incubation periods – without positive cases.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories