Coronavirus cluster found at Haysville nursing center, 22 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department has announced a new cluster of coronavirus cases in the county. Diversicare of Haysville confirms it has 22 cases.

Fourteen resident and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to its website, Diversicare provides short term rehabilitation, complex medical care, long term care or memory care.

Diversicare has been in touch with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as well as officials at the CDC. Diversicare says its people are working closely with public health officials to address the situation and are grateful for their assistance.

“Our Center implemented precautionary and preparedness measures early– all in accordance with CMS and CDC guidelines- including strict limitations on visitation,” said Arien Reeves, administrator, in a statement. “Limits on visitation will continue, per guidance from the CDC, and we are working hard to make sure residents can still connect with their loved ones.”

“We know that COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older adults and we want to ensure their health and safety,” said County Health Director Adrienne Byrne in the same news release. “We are working with Diversicare to contain further spread of COVID-19 at their facility.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 710 positive tests for coronavirus in Sedgwick County with 22 deaths.

