Coronavirus cluster found in Harvey County long-term care community

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Health Department says there is a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Kidron Bethel Village facility in North Newton.

Residents and staff were tested as a precaution on Oct. 19 after a staff member tested positive on Oct. 17.

Six residents in health care and assisted living and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

They were asymptomatic at the time they were tested and they have been isolated from other residents.

“We are grateful that all residents, including those who tested positive, are not showing any symptoms at this point, and we will continue to monitor all residents closely,” Blair Loganbill, Kidron Bethel Village director of nursing, said in a news release. “We immediately employed mitigation strategies to prevent transmission, as our focus remains on the health and well-being of our residents and employees.”

The health department says the cluster will be considered active until there are 28 consecutive days – two incubation periods – without positive cases.

There have been two other clusters at long-term care facilities in Harvey County, but they are no longer considered active clusters.

