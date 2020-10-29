Coronavirus cluster identified at AGCO in Hesston

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed a cluster of coronavirus cases at Plant 1 of the AGCO facility in Hesston.

There are 23 confirmed cases. All of those who tested positive are isolating at home.

AGCO suspended operations at Plant 1 Tuesday after learning that employees had tested positive. Plant 1 employees were advised to remain home until additional test results are received.

The AGCO Corporation says it has access to rapid-result antigen tests and will be administering them to the rest of the Plant 1 employees Friday in a drive-through testing event. Workers to be tested will be contacted with their testing appointment time.

Workers have been notified that Plant 1 has been disinfected.

In order for Plant 1 employees to return to work, they have been told they will have to have a negative coronavirus test result dated Oct. 30 or later.

When they return to Plant 1, workers will continue to wear masks full-time, but they will also have to take and log their temperature and health screen two times a day. They will also be tested every 7 days until the plant is no longer considered a hot spot.

“AGCO takes our responsibility for the safety and well-being of our employees, partners, suppliers and customers very seriously,” Seth Beytien, AGCO Hesston site leader, said in a news release. “We will continue to follow the guidance of the local health department to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Our thoughts are with all impacted employees and their families as we hope for a quick recovery.”

“The USW Union Board has been collaborating with AGCO throughout the pandemic to ensure a safe and healthy work environment for all Hesston employees,” Glenn Davis, president, USW Local 11228, said in that same news release. “I feel confident that the steps we’re taking are appropriate and are in the best interests of everyone at the Hesston facility.”

