Coronavirus cluster of 12 cases at Wichita adult care home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County says there is a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Wichita Center adult care home. The cases involve 9 residents and 3 staff. One resident died.

A spokesperson says the Wichita Center has been using CDC and Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines since early March, including front-door screening of staff.

“Even though we have currently seen a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases and sadly one death at the Center, ongoing facility-wide testing continues,” Jeff Jacomowitz said in a news release. He is the director of corporate communications at the Wichita Center.

“We know COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older adults,” said County Health Director Adrienne Byrne in the news release. “Our team at the Health Department is working closely with the Wichita Center to contain further spread of the disease to protect the health and safety of residents and staff.”

The Sedgwick County Health Department says that if there is a case at an adult care home, it recommends the facility isolate any people with symptoms away from other residents. The health department or the facility tests residents and staff at no cost.

The health department also works with the facility to identify and notify close contacts of those who have tested positive.

