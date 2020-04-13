Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus deaths at Kansas rehab facility increase to 12

Coronavirus in Kansas

Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation (WDAF)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at a Kansas City area rehabilitation facility has now claimed 12 lives and sickened nearly 100 other residents and staff members.

Health officials in Wyandotte County said Sunday that the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation of Kansas City has 90 residents who tested positive and 20 staff.

Five of the residents are currently in the hospital.

The facility said in a statement posted on its website that about 90% of patients are responding positively to care and that it is making palliative and supportive care available to those residents whose “overall course has not been as encouraging despite the efforts of our clinical team.”

