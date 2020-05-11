Live Now
Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus in Kansas climb 132; 1 new death and 3 hospitalizations reported

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released the latest coronavirus update in Kansas.

The department reports 132 new cases since Sunday. There have been three new hospitalizations and one new death.

Overall, the total number of cases in Kansas is 7,116 with 158 deaths and 600 hospitalizations.

There have been a total of 46,993 negative tests conducted.

Beginning today, KDHE will update numbers Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 12:30 p.m.

As of noon Sunday, Sedgwick County is reporting 468 cases of the coronavirus, with 19 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

