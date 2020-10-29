WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The superintendent of Valley Center Schools says Valley Center High School will be closed Friday, Oct. 30.
Dr. Cory Gibson posted a message on the district’s Facebook page saying there is a spike in the number of staff, students and families directly impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
High school students will follow the remote learning day schedule Friday.
If students want a school-provided meal on Friday, they should fill out this form: Grab and Go Meals.
Gibson says the district will share additional details soon.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus forces Valley Center High School to close Friday, students to have remote learning
- Wichita police seek Texas man in connection to homicide at youth football game
- Wichita man charged with murder of Sedgwick County woman
- Chiefs tickets for final 3 regular season home games to go on sale with same reduced capacity of 22%
- Watch: All 12 Playbook: OSU, Kansas State look to remain unbeaten in conference