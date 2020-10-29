Coronavirus forces Valley Center High School to close Friday, students to have remote learning

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The superintendent of Valley Center Schools says Valley Center High School will be closed Friday, Oct. 30.

Dr. Cory Gibson posted a message on the district’s Facebook page saying there is a spike in the number of staff, students and families directly impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

High school students will follow the remote learning day schedule Friday.

If students want a school-provided meal on Friday, they should fill out this form: Grab and Go Meals.

Gibson says the district will share additional details soon.

