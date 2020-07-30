Coronavirus found at three Sedgwick County adult care homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting coronavirus clusters at three adult care homes.

It says Homestead of Wichita, 12221 W. Maple, Wichita, has 9 residents and 9 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. One of the residents died.

Homestead says the eight surviving residents are in its memory care area which is designed for seniors with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

The positive cases were discovered after testing on July 17. Follow-up testing on July 24 has not shown any new cases.

The health department says Reflection Living, 1377 N. Iroquois, Wichita, has 5 residents and 2 workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The regional manager says staff members are screened daily before they start their shifts, and they wear masks at all times, plus they are following recommended guidelines for infection control.

The County also says Platinum Care Home, 5701 E. 17th St. North, Wichita, has a cluster. It has fewer than 5 positive cases. All residents and staff will be retested at the end of the week.

LATEST STORIES: