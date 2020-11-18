Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus hits Kansas hospitals harder, sidelines staff

Dr. Lee Norman, the head of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, answers questions from reporters during a news conference about the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Norman says the state’s hospitals will be stressed this fall and winter because of the pandemic and the state’s annual flu season. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials are urging communities to take stronger action as more hospital rooms are devoted to caring for coronavirus patients.

Hundreds of doctors, nurses, and other workers are quarantined, leading some surgical procedures to be delayed. Hospital emergency departments in at least two communities were holding coronavirus patients while waiting for space or staff to treat them elsewhere.

The CEO of the Stormont Vail Health system in northeast Kansas called the local spread of the virus “uncontrolled.” Both Stormont Vail and the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center have held coronavirus patients in their emergency departments.

Stormont Vail created new space for non-COVID-19 emergency patients in waiting rooms and hallways.

