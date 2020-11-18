Coronavirus hits Kansas hospitals harder, sidelines staff

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials are urging communities to take stronger action as more hospital rooms are devoted to caring for coronavirus patients.
Hundreds of doctors, nurses, and other workers are quarantined, leading some surgical procedures to be delayed. Hospital emergency departments in at least two communities were holding coronavirus patients while waiting for space or staff to treat them elsewhere.
The CEO of the Stormont Vail Health system in northeast Kansas called the local spread of the virus “uncontrolled.” Both Stormont Vail and the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center have held coronavirus patients in their emergency departments.
Stormont Vail created new space for non-COVID-19 emergency patients in waiting rooms and hallways.
