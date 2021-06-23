Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 10 more deaths, 29 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials continue to provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases and COVID-19 vaccinations in Kansas.

Since the last update on Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has linked 10 more Kansas deaths to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,139.

The KDHE says there have been 29 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 symptoms. The state does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 322 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,470 have tested negative.

As for vaccinations against COVID-19, the KDHE says 2,893 more Kansans received their first dose of a vaccine since Monday, while 4,138 received a second dose.

In all, 38% of Kansans have completed their vaccinations.

The next update is scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories