Coronavirus in Kansas: 10 more deaths, 29 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials continue to provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases and COVID-19 vaccinations in Kansas.

Since the last update on Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has linked 10 more Kansas deaths to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 5,139.

The KDHE says there have been 29 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 symptoms. The state does not track recoveries.

In the past two days, 322 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,470 have tested negative.

As for vaccinations against COVID-19, the KDHE says 2,893 more Kansans received their first dose of a vaccine since Monday, while 4,138 received a second dose.

In all, 38% of Kansans have completed their vaccinations.

The next update is scheduled for Friday.