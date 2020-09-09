Coronavirus in Kansas: 10 more deaths, 496 more cases, clusters named

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 496 since Monday. The total number of positive cases in Kansas, since the pandemic began, is 47,410.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 495, up 10 in the past two days.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include how many people have recovered.
Starting today, the KDHE has started releasing the names and locations of coronavirus outbreaks of 5 or more positive cases. You will have to click on “Cluster Summary” to get to the list.
The list includes 8 colleges, 7 fraternities and sororities at KSU, 6 healthcare facilities, 26 long-term care homes, and 9 private businesses. The KDHE will only release business names if there are 20 or more positive cases.
The KDHE also says 6 outbreaks are linked to sports, including 11 cases with KSU football and 14 with KU football.
The list of outbreaks includes USD 443 Dodge City with 27 cases.
The KDHE also tracks hospitalizations. It says 29 people with the coronavirus have been admitted to hospitals since Monday. That brings the total number of Kansas COVID-19 hospitalizations, since the pandemic began, to 2,470.
The state also says 394,004 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 4,232 since Monday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|34
|Anderson
|48
|Atchison
|218
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|280
|Bourbon
|112
|Brown
|80
|Butler
|697
|Chase
|78
|Chautauqua
|12
|Cherokee
|345
|Cheyenne
|9
|Clark
|49
|Clay
|37
|Cloud
|61
|Coffey
|96
|Comanche
|9
|Cowley
|283
|Crawford
|816
|Decatur
|6
|Dickinson
|81
|Doniphan
|80
|Douglas
|1,638
|Edwards
|30
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|659
|Ellsworth
|25
|Finney
|1,831
|Ford
|2,448
|Franklin
|278
|Geary
|351
|Gove
|18
|Graham
|25
|Grant
|148
|Gray
|99
|Greeley
|5
|Greenwood
|39
|Hamilton
|44
|Harper
|118
|Harvey
|313
|Haskell
|66
|Hodgeman
|16
|Jackson
|221
|Jefferson
|138
|Jewell
|14
|Johnson
|9,147
|Kearny
|80
|Kingman
|49
|Kiowa
|15
|Labette
|201
|Lane
|8
|Leavenworth
|1,794
|Lincoln
|11
|Linn
|59
|Logan
|5
|Lyon
|895
|Marion
|84
|Marshall
|18
|McPherson
|216
|Meade
|75
|Miami
|285
|Mitchell
|38
|Montgomery
|276
|Morris
|24
|Morton
|12
|Nemaha
|63
|Neosho
|109
|Ness
|44
|Norton
|24
|Osage
|75
|Osborne
|6
|Ottawa
|48
|Pawnee
|262
|Phillips
|62
|Pottawatomie
|178
|Pratt
|51
|Rawlins
|1
|Reno
|872
|Republic
|39
|Rice
|47
|Riley
|1,047
|Rooks
|40
|Rush
|35
|Russell
|44
|Saline
|519
|Scott
|89
|Sedgwick
|7,763
|Seward
|1,331
|Shawnee
|2,420
|Sheridan
|10
|Sherman
|19
|Smith
|5
|Stafford
|46
|Stanton
|46
|Stevens
|72
|Sumner
|154
|Thomas
|62
|Trego
|22
|Wabaunsee
|64
|Wallace
|10
|Washington
|14
|Wichita
|5
|Wilson
|32
|Woodson
|12
|Wyandotte
|6,416
|Dundy County, NE
|9
|Furnas County, NE
|29
|Hitchcock County, NE
|2
|Red Willow County, NE
|20
|Beaver County, OK
|44
|Harper County, OK
|22
|Kay County, OK
|383
|Texas County, OK
|1,279
County list updated: Sept 9, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
