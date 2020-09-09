Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 10 more deaths, 496 more cases, clusters named

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 496 since Monday. The total number of positive cases in Kansas, since the pandemic began, is 47,410.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 495, up 10 in the past two days.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include how many people have recovered.

Starting today, the KDHE has started releasing the names and locations of coronavirus outbreaks of 5 or more positive cases. You will have to click on “Cluster Summary” to get to the list.

The list includes 8 colleges, 7 fraternities and sororities at KSU, 6 healthcare facilities, 26 long-term care homes, and 9 private businesses. The KDHE will only release business names if there are 20 or more positive cases.

The KDHE also says 6 outbreaks are linked to sports, including 11 cases with KSU football and 14 with KU football.

The list of outbreaks includes USD 443 Dodge City with 27 cases.

The KDHE also tracks hospitalizations. It says 29 people with the coronavirus have been admitted to hospitals since Monday. That brings the total number of Kansas COVID-19 hospitalizations, since the pandemic began, to 2,470.

The state also says 394,004 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 4,232 since Monday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen34
Anderson48
Atchison218
Barber4
Barton280
Bourbon112
Brown80
Butler697
Chase78
Chautauqua12
Cherokee345
Cheyenne9
Clark49
Clay37
Cloud61
Coffey96
Comanche9
Cowley283
Crawford816
Decatur6
Dickinson81
Doniphan80
Douglas1,638
Edwards30
Elk1
Ellis659
Ellsworth25
Finney1,831
Ford2,448
Franklin278
Geary351
Gove18
Graham25
Grant148
Gray99
Greeley5
Greenwood39
Hamilton44
Harper118
Harvey313
Haskell66
Hodgeman16
Jackson221
Jefferson138
Jewell14
Johnson9,147
Kearny80
Kingman49
Kiowa15
Labette201
Lane8
Leavenworth1,794
Lincoln11
Linn59
Logan5
Lyon895
Marion84
Marshall18
McPherson216
Meade75
Miami285
Mitchell38
Montgomery276
Morris24
Morton12
Nemaha63
Neosho109
Ness44
Norton24
Osage75
Osborne6
Ottawa48
Pawnee262
Phillips62
Pottawatomie178
Pratt51
Rawlins1
Reno872
Republic39
Rice47
Riley1,047
Rooks40
Rush35
Russell44
Saline519
Scott89
Sedgwick7,763
Seward1,331
Shawnee2,420
Sheridan10
Sherman19
Smith5
Stafford46
Stanton46
Stevens72
Sumner154
Thomas62
Trego22
Wabaunsee64
Wallace10
Washington14
Wichita5
Wilson32
Woodson12
Wyandotte6,416
Dundy County, NE9
Furnas County, NE29
Hitchcock County, NE2
Red Willow County, NE20
Beaver County, OK44
Harper County, OK22
Kay County, OK383
Texas County, OK1,279

County list updated: Sept 9, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

