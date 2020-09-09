Coronavirus in Kansas: 10 more deaths, 496 more cases, clusters named

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 496 since Monday. The total number of positive cases in Kansas, since the pandemic began, is 47,410.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 495, up 10 in the past two days.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not include how many people have recovered.

Starting today, the KDHE has started releasing the names and locations of coronavirus outbreaks of 5 or more positive cases. You will have to click on “Cluster Summary” to get to the list.

The list includes 8 colleges, 7 fraternities and sororities at KSU, 6 healthcare facilities, 26 long-term care homes, and 9 private businesses. The KDHE will only release business names if there are 20 or more positive cases.

The KDHE also says 6 outbreaks are linked to sports, including 11 cases with KSU football and 14 with KU football.

The list of outbreaks includes USD 443 Dodge City with 27 cases.

The KDHE also tracks hospitalizations. It says 29 people with the coronavirus have been admitted to hospitals since Monday. That brings the total number of Kansas COVID-19 hospitalizations, since the pandemic began, to 2,470.

The state also says 394,004 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 4,232 since Monday.

County Confirmed Allen 34 Anderson 48 Atchison 218 Barber 4 Barton 280 Bourbon 112 Brown 80 Butler 697 Chase 78 Chautauqua 12 Cherokee 345 Cheyenne 9 Clark 49 Clay 37 Cloud 61 Coffey 96 Comanche 9 Cowley 283 Crawford 816 Decatur 6 Dickinson 81 Doniphan 80 Douglas 1,638 Edwards 30 Elk 1 Ellis 659 Ellsworth 25 Finney 1,831 Ford 2,448 Franklin 278 Geary 351 Gove 18 Graham 25 Grant 148 Gray 99 Greeley 5 Greenwood 39 Hamilton 44 Harper 118 Harvey 313 Haskell 66 Hodgeman 16 Jackson 221 Jefferson 138 Jewell 14 Johnson 9,147 Kearny 80 Kingman 49 Kiowa 15 Labette 201 Lane 8 Leavenworth 1,794 Lincoln 11 Linn 59 Logan 5 Lyon 895 Marion 84 Marshall 18 McPherson 216 Meade 75 Miami 285 Mitchell 38 Montgomery 276 Morris 24 Morton 12 Nemaha 63 Neosho 109 Ness 44 Norton 24 Osage 75 Osborne 6 Ottawa 48 Pawnee 262 Phillips 62 Pottawatomie 178 Pratt 51 Rawlins 1 Reno 872 Republic 39 Rice 47 Riley 1,047 Rooks 40 Rush 35 Russell 44 Saline 519 Scott 89 Sedgwick 7,763 Seward 1,331 Shawnee 2,420 Sheridan 10 Sherman 19 Smith 5 Stafford 46 Stanton 46 Stevens 72 Sumner 154 Thomas 62 Trego 22 Wabaunsee 64 Wallace 10 Washington 14 Wichita 5 Wilson 32 Woodson 12 Wyandotte 6,416 Dundy County, NE 9 Furnas County, NE 29 Hitchcock County, NE 2 Red Willow County, NE 20 Beaver County, OK 44 Harper County, OK 22 Kay County, OK 383 Texas County, OK 1,279

County list updated: Sept 9, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

