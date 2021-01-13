Coronavirus in Kansas: 100 more deaths, 189 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 100 more Kansas deaths are linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,355.
Since Monday, 4,539 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus. It brings the Kansas total since the pandemic began to 252,041.
Also in the past two days, another 189 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative is 831,891, an increase of 12,877 since Monday.
Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. today to discuss COVID-19 concerns in the state. She is expected to give an update on the coronavirus vaccine, too. KSN will livestream her comments on KSN.com
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|767
|Anderson
|674
|Atchison
|1,332
|Barber
|321
|Barton
|2,359
|Bourbon
|1,081
|Brown
|1,117
|Butler
|6,077
|Chase
|217
|Chautauqua
|211
|Cherokee
|1,959
|Cheyenne
|321
|Clark
|207
|Clay
|680
|Cloud
|893
|Coffey
|558
|Comanche
|150
|Cowley
|2,962
|Crawford
|3,797
|Decatur
|237
|Dickinson
|1,393
|Doniphan
|810
|Douglas
|7,003
|Edwards
|230
|Elk
|136
|Ellis
|3,323
|Ellsworth
|1,115
|Finney
|5,023
|Ford
|5,337
|Franklin
|2,038
|Geary
|2,099
|Gove
|342
|Graham
|219
|Grant
|886
|Gray
|524
|Greeley
|98
|Greenwood
|473
|Hamilton
|194
|Harper
|463
|Harvey
|3,041
|Haskell
|383
|Hodgeman
|167
|Jackson
|1,160
|Jefferson
|1,345
|Jewell
|176
|Johnson
|43,450
|Kearny
|520
|Kingman
|600
|Kiowa
|201
|Labette
|2,212
|Lane
|113
|Leavenworth
|5,512
|Lincoln
|235
|Linn
|617
|Logan
|279
|Lyon
|3,610
|Marion
|793
|Marshall
|822
|McPherson
|2,614
|Meade
|418
|Miami
|2,133
|Mitchell
|491
|Montgomery
|2,607
|Morris
|432
|Morton
|211
|Nemaha
|1,388
|Neosho
|1,436
|Ness
|313
|Norton
|1,176
|Osage
|969
|Osborne
|240
|Ottawa
|458
|Pawnee
|1,045
|Phillips
|613
|Pottawatomie
|1,279
|Pratt
|733
|Rawlins
|261
|Reno
|7,442
|Republic
|608
|Rice
|901
|Riley
|4,083
|Rooks
|569
|Rush
|370
|Russell
|766
|Saline
|4,998
|Scott
|525
|Sedgwick
|44,604
|Seward
|3,560
|Shawnee
|13,374
|Sheridan
|399
|Sherman
|555
|Smith
|234
|Stafford
|296
|Stanton
|165
|Stevens
|508
|Sumner
|1,572
|Thomas
|937
|Trego
|338
|Wabaunsee
|517
|Wallace
|166
|Washington
|457
|Wichita
|200
|Wilson
|741
|Woodson
|144
|Wyandotte
|16,794
|Dundy, NE
|120
|Furnas, NE
|392
|Hitchcock, NE
|183
|Red Willow, NE
|1,023
|Beaver, OK
|337
|Harper, OK
|369
|Kay, OK
|3,913
|Texas, OK
|3,140
County list updated: Jan 11, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health
