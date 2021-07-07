Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,000+ new cases, 51 more hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a long holiday weekend, the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas jumped by more than 1,000.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 1,071 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, while 3,364 tested negative.

The COVID-19 delta variant numbers for Kansas have not changed since Friday.

The KDHE says another seven Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and 51 more Kansans have been hospitalized with symptoms. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Thousands of Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19:

5,886 Kansans got a first dose of vaccine

5,977 Kansans got their second dose

39.2% of Kansans have finished their COVID-19 vaccinations

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except for some holidays, such as the 4th of July.