Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,000+ new cases, 51 more hospitalizations

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a long holiday weekend, the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas jumped by more than 1,000.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 1,071 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, while 3,364 tested negative.

The COVID-19 delta variant numbers for Kansas have not changed since Friday.

The KDHE says another seven Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and 51 more Kansans have been hospitalized with symptoms. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Thousands of Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19:

  • 5,886 Kansans got a first dose of vaccine
  • 5,977 Kansans got their second dose
  • 39.2% of Kansans have finished their COVID-19 vaccinations

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except for some holidays, such as the 4th of July.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,2694
Anderson8603
Atchison1,5423
Barber374
Barton2,6146
Bourbon1,4591
Brown1,246
Butler7,6654
Chase2801
Chautauqua279
Cherokee2,6994
Cheyenne371
Clark250
Clay819
Cloud1,004
Coffey7531
Comanche172
Cowley4,01010
Crawford4,94228
Decatur277
Dickinson1,8422
Doniphan1,0698
Douglas9,0154
Edwards268
Elk181
Ellis3,770
Ellsworth1,2292
Finney5,8791
Ford5,7964
Franklin2,6202
Geary3,70522
Gove389
Graham265
Grant949
Gray614
Greeley104
Greenwood5781
Hamilton210
Harper6251
Harvey3,7152
Haskell416
Hodgeman213
Jackson1,4182
Jefferson1,7731
Jewell215
Johnson60,24640
Kearny572
Kingman780
Kiowa236
Labette2,7913
Lane128
Leavenworth7,3756
Lincoln266
Linn845
Logan305
Lyon4,3352
Marion1,120
Marshall1,141
McPherson3,3502
Meade513
Miami2,8361
Mitchell569
Montgomery3,490
Morris596
Morton271
Nemaha1,5383
Neosho1,8386
Ness372
Norton1,224
Osage1,273
Osborne2941
Ottawa5591
Pawnee1,180
Phillips711
Pottawatomie2,0157
Pratt815
Rawlins333
Reno8,612
Republic671
Rice1,076
Riley6,36521
Rooks662
Rush434
Russell866
Saline6,3882
Scott605
Sedgwick58,195109
Seward3,881
Shawnee17,82011
Sheridan437
Sherman662
Smith279
Stafford344
Stanton187
Stevens559
Sumner2,2482
Thomas1,110
Trego407
Wabaunsee699
Wallace179
Washington556
Wichita218
Wilson1,0571
Woodson2251
Wyandotte21,18422
Beaver, OK475 
Harper, OK422 
Kay, OK5,357 
Texas, OK3,544 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated: July 7, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated July 2, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

