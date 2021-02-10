Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 106 more deaths, another 15,000+ vaccinations

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 15,485 Kansans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the total to 248,977, or 8.5% of the state’s population. More than 82,000 Kansans have received their second dose.

The number of vaccine doses distributed in Kansas has also gone up by 60,525 since Monday to a total of 552,775.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also released updated coronavirus numbers for the state.

There have been 106 more deaths linked to COVID-19. The state’s death toll linked to the virus is 4,303.

There have been 91 new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported since Monday.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive is up 1,934 in the past two days. Since the pandemic began, 284,894 Kansans have tested positive for the virus.

The state says 926,599 Kansans have tested negative. That is up 5,800 since Monday.

The KDHE does not track recoveries. It releases the vaccine numbers and coronavirus numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The charts below will be updated by 12:45 p.m.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,023200
Anderson783100
Atchison1,480300
Barber365100
Barton2,536400
Bourbon1,241200
Brown1,186200
Butler6,9881,200
Chase232100
Chautauqua243100
Cherokee2,271300
Cheyenne341100
Clark233100
Clay765100
Cloud958100
Coffey668100
Comanche152
Cowley3,658600
Crawford4,353600
Decatur257100
Dickinson1,648300
Doniphan918100
Douglas7,9811,950
Edwards241100
Elk164100
Ellis3,552500
Ellsworth1,194300
Finney5,265700
Ford5,496500
Franklin2,347400
Geary2,835400
Gove374100
Graham247100
Grant914100
Gray548100
Greeley101
Greenwood534100
Hamilton199100
Harper580100
Harvey3,294600
Haskell404
Hodgeman187100
Jackson1,290200
Jefferson1,560300
Jewell189100
Johnson51,1505,850
Kearny550100
Kingman711100
Kiowa235100
Labette2,492300
Lane123100
Leavenworth6,4511,400
Lincoln251100
Linn726100
Logan290100
Lyon3,943600
Marion984200
Marshall1,029200
McPherson3,009600
Meade481100
Miami2,522500
Mitchell553100
Montgomery3,111500
Morris533100
Morton236100
Nemaha1,434200
Neosho1,661300
Ness359100
Norton1,194300
Osage1,131300
Osborne280100
Ottawa538100
Pawnee1,125500
Phillips670100
Pottawatomie1,593400
Pratt789200
Rawlins285100
Reno8,1441,300
Republic652100
Rice1,024200
Riley4,7121,200
Rooks614100
Rush423100
Russell816100
Saline5,778900
Scott565100
Sedgwick51,8365,850
Seward3,735400
Shawnee15,6212,150
Sheridan422100
Sherman592100
Smith255100
Stafford327100
Stanton179100
Stevens538100
Sumner2,017400
Thomas1,036100
Trego384100
Wabaunsee622100
Wallace167
Washington508100
Wichita212100
Wilson885100
Woodson190100
Wyandotte18,4722,925
Dundy, NE167 
Furnas, NE475 
Hitchcock, NE224 
Red Willow, NE1,147 
Beaver, OK396 
Harper, OK392 
Kay, OK4,935 
Texas, OK3,362 

County coronavirus cases and vaccine doses list updated: Feb 8, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories