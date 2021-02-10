Coronavirus in Kansas: 106 more deaths, another 15,000+ vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 15,485 Kansans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It brings the total to 248,977, or 8.5% of the state’s population. More than 82,000 Kansans have received their second dose.

The number of vaccine doses distributed in Kansas has also gone up by 60,525 since Monday to a total of 552,775.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also released updated coronavirus numbers for the state.

There have been 106 more deaths linked to COVID-19. The state’s death toll linked to the virus is 4,303.

There have been 91 new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported since Monday.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive is up 1,934 in the past two days. Since the pandemic began, 284,894 Kansans have tested positive for the virus.

The state says 926,599 Kansans have tested negative. That is up 5,800 since Monday.

The KDHE does not track recoveries. It releases the vaccine numbers and coronavirus numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The charts below will be updated by 12:45 p.m.