Coronavirus in Kansas: 107 more deaths, 127 new hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another 6,234 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday. That brings the Kansas total since the pandemic began to 168,295.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has also linked 107 more Kansas deaths to COVID-19 since Wednesday. It brings the state’s death toll to 1,786.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have gone up by 127 in the past two days.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative for the coronavirus is 676,891, up by 7,770 since Wednesday.