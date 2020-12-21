Coronavirus in Kansas: 107 more deaths, 4,174 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state is reporting that another 107 Kansans have died with COVID-19. It brings the Kansas death toll linked to the virus to 2,448.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says another 4,174 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 204,600.

Since Friday, 92 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

Since February, 741,523 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, up 11,143 since Friday.