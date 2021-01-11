Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Coronavirus in Kansas: 107 more deaths, 5,180 new cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting another 107 Kansans have died with COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll linked to the coronavirus to 3,255.

The KDHE also is reporting 5,180 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday. It brings the total since the pandemic began to 247,502.

Also since Friday, another 94 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kansas.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

So far, 819,014 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, an increase of 10,129 over the weekend.

CountyConfirmed
Allen767
Anderson674
Atchison1,332
Barber321
Barton2,359
Bourbon1,081
Brown1,117
Butler6,077
Chase217
Chautauqua211
Cherokee1,959
Cheyenne321
Clark207
Clay680
Cloud893
Coffey558
Comanche150
Cowley2,962
Crawford3,797
Decatur237
Dickinson1,393
Doniphan810
Douglas7,003
Edwards230
Elk136
Ellis3,323
Ellsworth1,115
Finney5,023
Ford5,337
Franklin2,038
Geary2,099
Gove342
Graham219
Grant886
Gray524
Greeley98
Greenwood473
Hamilton194
Harper463
Harvey3,041
Haskell383
Hodgeman167
Jackson1,160
Jefferson1,345
Jewell176
Johnson43,450
Kearny520
Kingman600
Kiowa201
Labette2,212
Lane113
Leavenworth5,512
Lincoln235
Linn617
Logan279
Lyon3,610
Marion793
Marshall822
McPherson2,614
Meade418
Miami2,133
Mitchell491
Montgomery2,607
Morris432
Morton211
Nemaha1,388
Neosho1,436
Ness313
Norton1,176
Osage969
Osborne240
Ottawa458
Pawnee1,045
Phillips613
Pottawatomie1,279
Pratt733
Rawlins261
Reno7,442
Republic608
Rice901
Riley4,083
Rooks569
Rush370
Russell766
Saline4,998
Scott525
Sedgwick44,604
Seward3,560
Shawnee13,374
Sheridan399
Sherman555
Smith234
Stafford296
Stanton165
Stevens508
Sumner1,572
Thomas937
Trego338
Wabaunsee517
Wallace166
Washington457
Wichita200
Wilson741
Woodson144
Wyandotte16,794
Dundy, NE120
Furnas, NE392
Hitchcock, NE183
Red Willow, NE1,023
Beaver, OK337
Harper, OK369
Kay, OK3,913
Texas, OK3,140

County list updated: Jan 11, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories