Coronavirus in Kansas: 107 more deaths, 5,180 new cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting another 107 Kansans have died with COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll linked to the coronavirus to 3,255.

The KDHE also is reporting 5,180 more Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday. It brings the total since the pandemic began to 247,502.

Also since Friday, another 94 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kansas.

The KDHE releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It does not track recoveries.

So far, 819,014 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus, an increase of 10,129 over the weekend.