Coronavirus in Kansas: 11 more deaths, 12.7% of Kansans vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state health department says 12.7% of Kansans have now been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Since Wednesday, 19,509 Kansans got their first dose. The total number of people who have received a first dose is 370,498. The number of Kansans who have received their second dose is 173,743.

The state also distributed another 110,760 doses in the past two days, bringing the total number of doses distributed to 805,480.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the vaccine numbers and the latest coronavirus numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of this morning, 11 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 4,735.

There also have been 60 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 since Wednesday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days is 826. It brings the state’s total to 293,663 since the pandemic began.

Another 4,869 Kansans received negative test results in the past two days, bringing the total to 960,800.