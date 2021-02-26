Click here for coronavirus updates

Coronavirus in Kansas: 11 more deaths, 12.7% of Kansans vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state health department says 12.7% of Kansans have now been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Since Wednesday, 19,509 Kansans got their first dose. The total number of people who have received a first dose is 370,498. The number of Kansans who have received their second dose is 173,743.

The state also distributed another 110,760 doses in the past two days, bringing the total number of doses distributed to 805,480.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the vaccine numbers and the latest coronavirus numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of this morning, 11 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 4,735.

There also have been 60 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 since Wednesday. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days is 826. It brings the state’s total to 293,663 since the pandemic began.

Another 4,869 Kansans received negative test results in the past two days, bringing the total to 960,800.

CountyConfirmedWeekly Doses
Allen1,119200
Anderson809100
Atchison1,531300
Barber365100
Barton2,572500
Bourbon1,277200
Brown1,209200
Butler7,1901,000
Chase242
Chautauqua258
Cherokee2,355300
Cheyenne352
Clark238
Clay777100
Cloud966100
Coffey710200
Comanche157
Cowley3,800600
Crawford4,502700
Decatur259
Dickinson1,685300
Doniphan939200
Douglas8,2402,340
Edwards252
Elk174
Ellis3,677500
Ellsworth1,206100
Finney5,321800
Ford5,569700
Franklin2,432400
Geary3,017500
Gove376
Graham249
Grant926100
Gray552100
Greeley101
Greenwood547100
Hamilton199
Harper595100
Harvey3,402600
Haskell407100
Hodgeman199
Jackson1,330200
Jefferson1,611300
Jewell198
Johnson54,22414,040
Kearny560100
Kingman727100
Kiowa238
Labette2,598400
Lane124
Leavenworth6,7351,200
Lincoln254
Linn747200
Logan291
Lyon4,089600
Marion1,021200
Marshall1,067200
McPherson3,106500
Meade493100
Miami2,629500
Mitchell558100
Montgomery3,265600
Morris554100
Morton253
Nemaha1,472200
Neosho1,740300
Ness364
Norton1,201100
Osage1,187300
Osborne286
Ottawa548100
Pawnee1,132100
Phillips702100
Pottawatomie1,746400
Pratt802200
Rawlins290
Reno8,2951,000
Republic657100
Rice1,052200
Riley4,8781,200
Rooks632100
Rush424
Russell839100
Saline5,951900
Scott569100
Sedgwick53,57115,530
Seward3,774500
Shawnee16,3277,020
Sheridan426
Sherman606100
Smith264
Stafford333
Stanton184
Stevens546100
Sumner2,069400
Thomas1,067100
Trego400
Wabaunsee658100
Wallace173
Washington523100
Wichita214
Wilson939200
Woodson204
Wyandotte19,1612,340
Dundy, NE178 
Furnas, NE491 
Hitchcock, NE248 
Red Willow, NE1,178 
Beaver, OK436 
Harper, OK408 
Kay, OK5,066 
Texas, OK3,445 

County coronavirus cases updated: Feb 26, 2021
Weekly doses updated Feb 22, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories